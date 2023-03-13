The Little Mermaid Trailer Reveals First Look at Sebastian and Scuttle

Two of Ariel's closest associates make their CGI debut in the newest trailer for The Little Mermaid. The 95th Academy Awards debuted The Little Mermaid trailer during its broadcast on ABC, as we're about two months away from its release in theaters. The hybrid movie mixes live-action performances with CGI technology, which allows some big-name actors to portray your favorite Disney characters. An example of this is Halle Bailey starring as Ariel, along with the voice performances for characters like Sebastian the crab (voiced by Daveed Diggs) and Scuttle the seagull (voiced by Awkwafina).

We get our first looks at Daveed Diggs' Sebastian and Awkwafina's Scuttle around the 1:20 mark of The Little Mermaid trailer. It comes right after the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) grants Ariel's wish to turn her from a mermaid into a human so she can explore the human world. "Something about you seems different. I can't quite figure it out," Scuttle says to Ariel. Sebastian exclaims in response, "She got legs you idiot!" Samuel E. Wright and Buddy Hackett voiced Sebastian and Scuttle, respectively, in the original 1989 The Little Mermaid animated movie.

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

The Little Mermaid Poster Released Ahead of Trailer

Ahead of The Oscars, Disney unveiled a new poster for The Little Mermaid. "Check out the new poster for Disney's #TheLittleMermaid and see the official trailer debut during the #Oscars this Sunday on ABC!" a tweet from The Little Mermaid Twitter account reads. The poster is an homage to the poster for the original 1989 animated movie, with Ariel sitting on a rock in the ocean, looking up at the sky. Another Little Mermaid poster was released in October, which got a lovely reaction from Bailey. "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023 🧜🏽‍♀️," Bailey wrote.

What Is Disney's The Little Mermaid About?

The official description for Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid reads" The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.