Disney Unveils The Official Star Wars Day May the 4th 2023 Collection (Exclusive)

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2023 is right around the corner, and the countdown has officially started now that Disney has unveiled the first t-shirts for the event. In fact, they've unveiled a wave of products that are inspired by the drinks, rebels, and creatures that might find at Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine. In addition to the shirts, these products include a hoodie, MagicBand, and tumbler, and your first look is happening right here at ComicBook.com.

Disney's Star Wars May the 4th 2023 Collection includes six items to start, with more launches expected in the coming weeks – particularly on the actual day of the event. A breakdown of the new items can be found below, followed by a gallery of images. You can expect them to be available to order starting at 8am PT / 11am EST today, April 4th exclusively here at shopDisney Note that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Also, keep in mind that direct links won't be active until after the launch time.

Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2023 T-Shirt for Adults ($29.99) – See at shopDisney

Star Wars Day ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2023 T-Shirt for Kids ($19.99) – See at shopDisney

Greedo Mos Eisley Cantina ''May the 4th Be With You'' 2023 Zip Hoodie for Adults ($54.99) – See at shopDisney

Star Wars Day "May the 4th Be With You" Tumbler ($24.99) – See at shopDisney

Star Wars Day "May the 4th" MagicBand+ – Pre-orders are expected to go live today. Additional details will be added when available.

Of course, Star Wars Celebration 2023 is the next big fan event on the calendar, with festivities taking place in London between April 7th and 10th. You can expect to merch releases happening during those days, especially with regard to Funko Pops and Hasbro Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. Stay tuned to our Gear page for updates.