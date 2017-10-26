Disney World Reveals First-Look At Toy Story Land Diner

Next year, Walt Disney World will open a new park area at Hollywood Studios that will turn any attendee into a kid. The resort plans to open its Toy Story Land next summer, and the area will be loaded with one fun place to eat. Disney World has just released its first-look at the diner, and the joint will make fans feel like infinity and beyond.

Thanks to People Magazine, you can check out Disney World’s concept art for the eatery. The sketch, which can be seen below, will offer walk-up food and quick service to park goers looking to grab some grub. The restaurant appears to be shaped like a retro lunch box with a bottle of soda inside. And, as you can see, a slew of toys will surround the diner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Guests will shrink to the size of a toy and explore all of the fun (and toys!) Andy has constructed in his backyard,” the theme park said in a new statement.

The restaurant will be called Woody’s Lunch Box, but the cowboy will not be the only toy featured in the area. If you look at Disney’s new concept artwork, you can spot some of Andy’s favorite toys lying around the diner. A green army man can be seen on the lookout, and a picture book sitting behind the restaurant itself has a child’s drawing of Jessie and Bullseye on it.

So far, Woody’s Lunch Box is the only attraction planned to open in Toy Story Land, but Disney World is looking at other additions. The park said it is perusing rides based on the franchise’s most popular toys, so Slinky Dog Dash or Alien Swirling Saucers could become a ride one day. However, if Disney knows what’s best, they will create an attraction based on its little green aliens and their beloved claw machine.

If you are not familiar with Disney World’s plan for a Toy Story area, then you should know the idea was revealed earlier this year at D23. Kathy Mangum, lead creator for Walt Disney World, took the stage to talk about the Toy Story Land. “We are looking at Hollywood Studios with different eyes, taking it from a behind-the-scenes experience, to one that takes you into your favorite movies,” she explained.

During her revealing of Toy Story Land, Mangum compared Toy Story Land to Cars Land at the California Adventure park in Anaheim. “When you enter the land, you’ll be shrunk down to the size of the toys like Woody and Buzz. As you become a part of Andy’s world, you’ll have two brand new attractions. One will see little green aliens pulling you around as the Claw looms over you. The other is a family coaster where you ride on the back of Slinky Dog.”