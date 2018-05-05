Disneyland Resort Scares Up New ‘Monsters, Inc.’-Inspired Frozen Treats

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is now home to a new soft serve flavor inspired by Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. — and guests can’t help but scream for the ice cream.

The citrus-flavored creamy soft serve, dubbed It’s Lemon, borrows its name from a moment in the 2001 animated movie where scare professionals Sulley and Mike Wazowski encounter a banished Yeti, who offers the pair yellow snow cones — reassuring the monsters “it’s lemon.”

Available at the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats stand in the newly minted Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park, the non-dairy lemon soft serve runs $3.79 for a small and $4.39 for a large.

The stand, specializing in frozen treats, also offers up It’s Snow-Capped Lemon, a version dipped in white chocolate, and the social media friendly Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait ($5.99), which sees the lemon soft serve topped with a colorful blue raspberry swirl.

Pixar Pier, the latest renovated area of the still-evolving Disney California Adventure Park, celebrates all things Pixar and comes as the Happiest Place on Earth celebrates Pixar Fest resort-wide through September.

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats opened May 1 ahead of Pixar Pier’s full opening in June and can be found just past the Knick’s Knacks store and to the right of the all-new Lamplight Lounge, formerly known as Cove Bar.

Guests visiting the Pixar-themed section of the park will also be able to indulge in churros at Señor Buzz Churros — inspired by Buzz Lightyear’s Spanish mode as seen in Toy Story 3 — as well as the Angry Dogs hotdog stand, inspired by the hot-tempered Anger from Inside Out, and Poultry Palace, inspired by the Toy Story Toon: Small Fry short.

Last month, the Disneyland Resort debuted annual passholder exclusive popcorn buckets modeled after the Little Green Men from the Toy Story franchise. The limited-time popcorn buckets have proved popular with guests, who have made the tiny green aliens highly sought after by fans and collectors.

Among Paradise Pier’s newest attractions will be the high-speed Incredicoaster (formerly California Screamin’), now rocking a colorful and action-packed makeover based on The Incredibles, Jessie’s Critter Carousel (formerly King Triton’s Carousel of the Sea), named after the yodeling cowgirl from the Toy Story franchise, and the Pixar Pal-A-Round ferris wheel (formerly Mickey’s Fun Wheel), which now comes adorned with beloved characters from Pixar’s 20+ year history, including Cars, Wall-E, Inside Out, and Coco.

Pixar Pier opens at Disney California Adventure Park June 23. The resort-wide Pixar Fest runs through September 3, 2018.

