Disneyland Resort Scares Up New ‘Monsters, Inc.’-Inspired Frozen Treats

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is now home to a new soft serve flavor inspired by Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. — and guests can’t help but scream for the ice cream.
The citrus-flavored creamy soft serve, dubbed It’s Lemon, borrows its name from a moment in the 2001 animated movie where scare professionals Sulley and Mike Wazowski encounter a banished Yeti, who offers the pair yellow snow cones — reassuring the monsters “it’s lemon.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Available at the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats stand in the newly minted Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park, the non-dairy lemon soft serve runs $3.79 for a small and $4.39 for a large.
The stand, specializing in frozen treats, also offers up It’s Snow-Capped Lemon, a version dipped in white chocolate, and the social media friendly Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait ($5.99), which sees the lemon soft serve topped with a colorful blue raspberry swirl.
Pixar Pier, the latest renovated area of the still-evolving Disney California Adventure Park, celebrates all things Pixar and comes as the Happiest Place on Earth celebrates Pixar Fest resort-wide through September.
Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats opened May 1 ahead of Pixar Pier’s full opening in June and can be found just past the Knick’s Knacks store and to the right of the all-new Lamplight Lounge, formerly known as Cove Bar.
Guests visiting the Pixar-themed section of the park will also be able to indulge in churros at Señor Buzz Churros — inspired by Buzz Lightyear’s Spanish mode as seen in Toy Story 3 — as well as the Angry Dogs hotdog stand, inspired by the hot-tempered Anger from Inside Out, and Poultry Palace, inspired by the Toy Story Toon: Small Fry short.
Last month, the Disneyland Resort debuted annual passholder exclusive popcorn buckets modeled after the Little Green Men from the Toy Story franchise. The limited-time popcorn buckets have proved popular with guests, who have made the tiny green aliens highly sought after by fans and collectors.
Among Paradise Pier’s newest attractions will be the high-speed Incredicoaster (formerly California Screamin’), now rocking a colorful and action-packed makeover based on The Incredibles, Jessie’s Critter Carousel (formerly King Triton’s Carousel of the Sea), named after the yodeling cowgirl from the Toy Story franchise, and the Pixar Pal-A-Round ferris wheel (formerly Mickey’s Fun Wheel), which now comes adorned with beloved characters from Pixar’s 20+ year history, including Cars, Wall-E, Inside Out, and Coco.
Pixar Pier opens at Disney California Adventure Park June 23. The resort-wide Pixar Fest runs through September 3, 2018.
@disneyfoodblog
@becca_coates
@dreamer.pixie
@disneylandfood_
I just tried the new lemon soft serve from Adorable Snowman! It was so delicious!!! I thought the white chocolate balanced out the tart lemon perfectly. I will definitely be coming back here! Just be prepared to wait in a pretty long line. Just a reminder: Pixar Pier opens June 23! ・ #disneylandfood_ #disneylandfood #foodsofdisneyland #foodsofdisney #eatdisneyland #disneyeats #disneyfood @disneyeats #DisneyFoodBlog @disneyfoodblog #disneyhungry #diningindisney #socaldisneylandapunite2 #abc7eyewitness #disneyland #disneytreats #disneylandhd #disneyblog #disneytravel #passholdersquad #dca #californiaadventure #adorablesnowman #pixar #pixarpier #monstersinc #lemon #softserve
@keshiasih
I got so many questions after posting this on my story so I decided to share it here too! Yes, I had to be one of those people who went to DCA literally just to try the Pixar Pier Frosty Parfait ASAP (cus ya know, FOMO… anyone else? ??♀️) and I have to say the lemon soft serve is refreshing! Personally the blue raspberry icee in the middle didn’t do anything for me, but it does make it look pretty for the ‘gram ? It definitely won’t be replacing the good ol’ dole whip, but I enjoyed it and say it’s worth a try! Have you tried it yet? What are your thoughts? • • • #disney #disneyland #disneyaddict #disneystyle #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #disneyig #annualpassholder #disneymagic #disneyfan #disneyblogger #instadaily #styledbymagic #disneyfood #pixarfest #pixarpier #adorablesnowman #pixarpierfrostyparfait #monstersinc #abc7eyewitness
@eatdisneyland
We got to try the Adorable Snowman Pixar Pier Parfait today (NEW on the Pixar Pier) and must say, we are in love! The lemon soft serve is perfectly tart and sweet, and we love the combo with the blue raspberry slush! The texture of the lemon is creamy- like a dole whip- and it’s dairy free. Get ready to wait in a bit of a line, but we think it’s worth it! ❄️❄️❄️???