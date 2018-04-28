‘Toy Story’ Fans Are Buzzing Over Disneyland Exclusive Alien Popcorn Buckets

Fans are ‘oooh-ing’ and clawing up Toy Story-inspired souvenir popcorn buckets offered as part of the limited-time Pixar Fest celebration at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The buckets, shaped like the Little Green Men from Pixar’s premiere franchise, are available for purchase exclusively for Annual Passholders at Disneyland and its sister park, Disney California Adventure Park, situated directly across from Disneyland.

The Little Green Men tubs will be available through May 24. Guests who purchase the $20 buckets are entitled to $1 popcorn refills at both parks until June 21, 2018, according to Disney Food Blog.

When filled, the Little Green Men look to be munching on a mouthful of freshly-popped Disneyland popcorn.

Offered in limited quantities, Disneyland guests are reporting on Instagram wait times for the buckets are reaching as high as three hours long.

“It took us 1 hour and a half for this,” writes Instagram user disneyland_dates. Adds not_your_typical_disney on Instagram, “Most lines for this were 90 mins to 2 hours.”

The hashtag “#alienpopcornbucket” is nearing 300 uses on Instagram since the Little Green Men became available for purchase Tuesday, April 24.

Disney’s latest exclusive buckets are fetching upwards of $50 from resellers on eBay.

Disney Food Blog reports another fan-favorite — the blue-and-purple furred scare professional from Monsters, Inc., Sully — will soon be available as the next AP-exclusive popcorn bucket offered by the pair of theme parks as part of the ongoing Pixar Fest celebration.

Locations

Guests hoping to scoop up the exclusive buckets can find them at outdoor vending carts located in the following locations, courtesy of Disney Food Blog:

Frontierland (near Mark Twain Riverboat)

Main Street, U.S.A. (near City Hall)

Main Street, U.S.A. (Central Plaza)

New Orleans Square (near Haunted Mansion)

Fantasyland (small world promenade)

Fantasyland (Fantasyland Theater – refills only)

Mickey’s Toontown (near Gadget’s Go Coaster – refills only)

Tomorrowland (near Star Trader – refills only after May 3)

In Disney California Adventure, the locations are as follows:

Buena Vista Street (near Carthay Circle)

Grizzly Peak (near Soarin’ Around the World)

Hollywood Land (Hyperion Theater – refills only)

Some crafty fans have taken to illuminating the buckets by activating their cell phone flashlights and housing the phones within.

The buckets do not glow on their own.

Pixar Fest

Disneyland has also fashioned Tomorrowland eatery Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port into Alien Pizza Planet, inspired by the themed “Pizza Planet” restaurant visited by living toys Buzz and Woody in 1995’s Toy Story.

The restaurant, which has since been taken over by the like-minded green aliens for the duration of the festival, now features a temporary Little Green Men overlay.

In Toy Story, the aliens hail from a rocket ship-themed claw machine housed in the Pizza Planet restaurant.

The toy takeover is part of the resort-wide Pixar Fest, running all summer long through September 3.

Offerings include the ‘Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular’ fireworks show, the Pixar Play Parade, a Pixar-inspired Paint the Night Parade, and a Pixar Shorts Film Festival, with plenty of Pixar-themed snacks and treats available throughout both theme parks.

Disney California Adventure Park will soon debut Pixar Pier, formerly Paradise Pier, which includes the converted Incredicoaster (formerly California Screamin’). The attraction, opening this summer, is inspired by Pixar’s latest, Incredibles 2, in theaters June 15.