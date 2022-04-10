Disney’s Encanto Wins Favorite Animated Movie at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Encanto won big this award season. The film won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature and also won the Academy Award in the same category. But, now, Disney’s latest animated hit has won another big award. During tonight’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the film won the Favorite Animated Movie Award.

Disney captured the hearts of audiences yet again with Encanto, and the film winning so many awards is a testament to that. The film is a celebration of cultural diversity, which is something that the world definitely needed during the pandemic. Showcasing audiences to a ranging variation of Latin culture, is a feat that most animated films don’t usually attempt.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is known for writing songs for a plethora of films. The actor/songwriter has written songs for In The Heights, Hamilton, and most recently Tick, Tick… Boom! Miranda, who also wrote the music for Encanto, previously discussed why he didn’t expect the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to be a hit. While speaking with Bloomberg, Miranda disclosed exactly why he thought that was.



“By the time I got back [from vacation], ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno‘ had kind of taken over the world along with the rest of the Encanto soundtrack.’ It helps you have the perspective of, ‘The opening weekend is not the life of the movie. It’s just the very roughest draft.’ Two months out, people are talking about Bruno, and his whole family.” Manuel Miranda said. “I was saying to a friend: I think this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’” Miranda explained. “‘Send in the Clowns’ was Stephen Sondheim’s only chart-topper. Who would have guessed out of the millions of songs he wrote that it would be ‘Send in the Clowns’? It feels random in one sense.”



Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member “has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel.” Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

The Academy Award Winning film, Encanto is officially streaming exclusively on Disney+.