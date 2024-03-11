Disney's Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection Continues With Macaron March

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney is celebrating Lilo & Stitch throughout 2024 with the Stitch Attacks Snacks series, which will deliver limited edition, food-themed plush and pin sets each month. The collection kicked off right here at the Disney Store with a plush that features Stitch getting ready to chomp down on a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel in January. That was followed by a popcorn Stitch plush in February. Both plushes sold out lightning fast, so expect the same to happen on March 12th at 8am PT / 11am ET when the heart-shaped macaron Stitch plush featured here makes its debut complete with an adorable matching t-shirt and pin set.

You'll be able to order the macaron Stitch plush here at the Disney Store after the launch time. The pin set will also be available inside that link along with teasers and launch dates for the remaining plush in the series. These macaron March releases are expected to retail for $29.99 and $34.99 respectively.

In other Stitch news, a Lilo & Stitch LEGO set (43249) launched earlier this month that fits in perfectly with the plush series. It features a smiling Stitch decked out in a Hawaiian shirt, which is accented by a flower and an ice-cream cone. Note that the head and ears can be posed and the cone and flower can be easily removed to customize your display. It is available right here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon priced at $64.99.

What will the live-action Lilo & Stitch be about?

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.

Currently, the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is in production in Hawaii. The new film is set to star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo, and Chris Sanders is expected to return as the voice of Stitch.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now, and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

A live-action Lilo & Stitch has been reported about since 2018, leaving many fans curious to see how the unique story might be adapted into a live-action context. Previous rumors had suggested that Jon M. Chu, whose work includes In the Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, was in talks to helm the film.