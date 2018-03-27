Robert Downey Jr Reveals ‘The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle’ Cast Including Tom Holland & John Cena

The Robert Downey Jr.-starring Doctor Dolittle reboot has officially announced a majority of its cast, with Downey taking to Twitter to reveal the impressive roster. Among the previously-announced talent like Emma Thompson and Tom Holland, the announcement also confirmed that John Cena, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spencer, and many more. Check out the announcement below.

The project was initially announced a year ago with Downey in the lead role, but possibly due to his many commitments to Marvel Studios, details about the project have been pretty limited. Earlier this year, news came about Thompson and Holland’s involvement, signaling that the reboot was moving forward as planned.

Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Marion Cotillard, Craig Robinson, Carmen Ejogo, and Frances de la Tour help round out the cast. Antonio Banderas and Martin Sheen were reportedly attached to the project earlier this year, yet it’s unclear if the pair will still be involved or if they have moved on from the project.

The character dates back to the 1920s when he debuted as a Victorian-era physician who had the incredible ability to speak to animals. After starring in my books, the concept was updated for a 1967 musical starring Rex Harrison.

In 1998, the concept got the reboot treatment with Eddie Murphy starring as the titular character. That film inspired the 2001 Dr. Dolittle 2 and three subsequent straight-to-video entries that focused on the character’s daughter carrying on his legacy.

Given the slight title tweak, it’s possible that the upcoming film will be a reimagining of the character as opposed to a direct remake of the core concept.

Doctor Dolittle is only the latest in Disney’s strategy of updating its classic films and filling them with incredible casts. The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast both became massive successes, thanks in due part to having tapped Hollywood’s most sought-after performers to voice memorable characters. The animals themselves might not be that memorable from the previous adaptations of the character, but tapping talented performers to bring them to life is sure to be another successful move by Disney.

The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle has no release date.

