Doctor Strange 2 Rumor Suggests Marvel Studios Is Casting Another Major Young Avenger

Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange sequel might introduce more characters than originally thought. Echoing rumors from earlier this year, a new report from The Direct suggests a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness casting grid has started circulating around Hollywood looking for a Puerto Rican actress between the ages of 12 and 15. That actress, the site suggests, will be playing one America Chavez — the Young Avenger known as Miss America.

Admittedly, the age range is a bit lower than how Chavez is typically portrayed in the source material, but could fit along with the new Young Avengers group Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios appears to be building. Earlier this April, word surfaced that Marvel Studios has been preparing to accept pitches from writers on adapting the property.

When we spoke with Feige last year, the mega-producer revealed the vast majority of the Marvel library is still on the table in terms of developing films or television shows for Disney+.

"All of the things you've seen throughout Phases 1 and 2 and now through much of 3, the new characters always are important going forward in driving, shaping the future of the MCU," Feige said last May. "I think it would be amazing, another 10 years, another 20 films or so. We only focus on one step at a time but that's all about continuing to surprise with the stories, go unexpected places, continue to play with new, fresh, unexpected genres and then introduce characters that people might have heard of or a beloved big fan base like Captain Marvel or characters like Guardians where before we made that, which people had never even heard of."

In the comics, Chavez has inter-dimensional powers that would seem to fit in line with what Doctor Strange 2 hopes to achieve as a flick. Feige has also teased the movie's scarier tone — comparing it to some classic thrillers that have their fair share of jump scares.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige said. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set for release on March 25, 2022.

