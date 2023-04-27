Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Didn't Know She Was the Villain

Marvel Studios has a pretty good year last year with projects ranging from Moon Knight to Thor: Love and Thunder. But, only one project pushed their multiverse saga story ahead. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed us what Doctor Strange has been up to post-Avengers: Endgame as well as gave us our first taste of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) as a villain. It also was pretty multiverse heavy and introduced the Illuminati, who Scarlet Witch destroyed in the film. You would think that the actress playing Scarlet Witch would know that she was playing a villain in the film after her new WandaVision series, but that isn't the case. While appearing on Buzzfeed's latest puppy interview video, Olsen revealed that she was shocked to find out she was the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She also revealed that she didn't know she was the villain until shooting began.

"I was shocked the moment they told me what it was about. I was shocked at the moment they said you were the villain," Olsen revealed. "No one told me until right before we shot it, so that was shocking. But I think my goal is to make sure that nothing seems like a repeated arc. I try really hard to make it not repetitive because I think that might not be fun for fans."

What is Doctor Strange 2 About?

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively on Disney+, Blu Ray and digital download.

