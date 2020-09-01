Batman Writer Suggests Donald Trump Is Describing the Court of Owls

Monday evening, Donald Trump appeared on Fox News in a sit down chat with Laura Ingraham. During the chat, Trump detailed a situation over the weekend that some on Twitter joked could be a real-life Court of Owls. In the interview, Trump accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being controlled by "people that are in the dark shadows." The president then went on to say there was an incident that took place during the Republican National Convention last week, seemingly suggesting the "people in the dark shadows" have weaponized agents of some sort — you know, like the Court of Owls and their Talons.

The President claims people in the dark shadows who control the streets are really controlling Biden. He goes on to talk about a plane full of people wearing black uniforms but then says he can’t reveal anymore because it’s under investigation pic.twitter.com/AAk5GX0eWu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

"People you've never heard of. People that are in the dark shadows. There are people that are on the streets, there are people that are controlling the streets. We had somebody get on a plane this weekend from a certain city and in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs who are wearing these dark uniforms with gear," Trump told the Fox News host. "It's under investigation right now, but it was a certain city and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention and there were like seven people on the plane like this person and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage. This is all happening."

It was but a matter of time before longtime comics writer Scott Snyder shared the clip from the interview and joked Trump was actually reference the Court of Owls, a secret society he created with Greg Capullo that serves as an antagonist to Batman and the people of Gotham.