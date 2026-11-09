Donnie Dunagan, Original Voice of Disney’s Bambi, Dies at 92

Donnie Dunagan, who capped off a short film career as a child star by providing the voice for Bambi in Disney’s Oscar-nominated movie from 1942, has passed away. Dunagan’s agents confirmed his death in a statement to Variety, revealing that he died last week on Wednesday, November 4, from lung cancer; he was 92.

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Born in San Antonio, Texas, Dunagan won a talent contest at the age of 3 which eventually got him on the radar of a talent scout and sent his family to Hollywood. His first role was in the RKO movie Mother Carey’s Chickens, which was followed by an appearance in one of the Universal Monster movie sequels, 1939’s Son of Frankenstein. Three years later, he would provide the voice for Bambi in Disney’s classic feature film; it marked his last performance.

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“We were proud to represent a Marine, beloved by fans around the world for his roles in ‘Bambi’ and ‘Son of Frankenstein,’” agents Kris Jones and Nery Lemus of CelebWorx said. “While he asked us (in his words) ‘not to be sad due to the great life I lived,’ it would be amiss not to share the impact that Donnie had on people when they met him. His love for life was shown through his encouragement. He knew how to inspire and inspired us to be the best we could be. He had an infectious smile, a warmth and charisma that never shook the child-like spirit of his acting youth. He rallied other veterans, loved his fans, and above all else, loved his wife. We will always love you Donnie. You were the best of us.”

Dunagan joined the United States Marines after his brief Hollywood career, going on to serve in the Vietnam War with three tours of duty, later receiving a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts.

Though largely anonymous during his career and in the years after, Dunagan entered the spotlight in the last couple of decades, especially after he and Peter Behn, the voice actor behind the rabbit character, Thumper, in the film finally got the chance to meet after decades. Dunanagan and Behn were never in the same room together while recording their lines for the Disney film, only meeting on an episode of The View back in 2015.

“I thought it was kinda vain to brag and that’s not how I am,” Dunagan told the Disney fan site, Laughing Place, back in 2017. “I never said a word about the movies. I made seven or eight movies before the age of six-and-a-half. One movie after the other…bang, bang, bang, bang. And I never said a word about them.”

Dunagan went on to reveal more about the making of Bambi, specifically the most traumatizing part of the movie itself: the death of Bambi’s mother by the hunter. As he told it, a “very courteous lady” with flash cards showing what Bambi looked like at any given moment of the movie was quick to coach him on how he should react in his performance, though he confirmed she never used the word “killed.” Dunagan recalled he advice: “Your mother’s been injured. She did not say shot. You have to find your mother.” That quick direction led to one of the film’s most harrowing deliveries, and cemented Donnie Dunagan’s place in movie history.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.