Live-Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie Casts Diego and Dora’s Grandmother

It looks like Dora The Explorer has found two of her closest allies.

According to a new report from Collider, Micke Moreno has been cast as Dora’s cousin Diego in the upcoming live-action Dora the Explorer movie. Adriana Barraza is also joining the cast as Dora’s grandmother, Abuela Valerie. The actors will join Transformers: The Last Knight‘s Isabela Moner, who has been cast in the titular role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moreno’s filmography includes the Spanish drama series Ojiots Hechiceros, as well as appearing alongside Benecio del Toro in Escobar: Paradise Lost.

Barraza is best known for her Oscar-nominated turn in 2006’s Babel, as well as appearances in Drag Me to Hell and Thor.

Dora the Explorer will be a live-action update of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon, which will follow a teenage Dora traveling the world with her cousin Diego. The project was first announced in October of last year, sparking some intrigue and pretty creative fan art online.

The film will be directed by Alice Through The Looking Glass‘ James Bobin, with a script from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and Neighbors writer-director Nicholas Stoller. Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes production company, and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, will be producing. Production is reportedly set to begin in Australia at some point this year.

“We could not be more thrilled to be bringing Dora to Queensland and to be able to deliver Queensland for our film,” Lee Rosenthal, President of Physical Production for Paramount Pictures, said earlier this year. “In Queensland, we are able to get outstanding crew, stages and a variety of jungle topography and city backdrops in essentially one place.”

Are you excited to see the cast of Dora the Explorer take shape? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Dora The Explorer is expected to be released on August 2nd, 2019. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.