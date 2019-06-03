Live-Action Dora the Explorer Movie TV Spots Reveals Best Look Yet at Boots

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a little bit closer to heading to the big screen, and the film’s latest marketing just gave a new look at a fan-favorite. A series of TV spots for the film have made the rounds online, one of which showcases the newest look at Boots (Danny Trejo), Dora’s monkey sidekick. While the character was showcased in Lost City of Gold‘s first teaser poster, the TV spots showcase footage of Boots in motion.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will follow Dora (Isabela Moner), who having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on an adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

The cast of Dora and the Lost City of Gold will also include Michael Pena, Eva Longoria, Benicio del Toro, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, and Temura Morrison.

The film was first announced in October of 2017, sparking some intrigue and pretty creative fan art online. The film will be directed by Alice Through The Looking Glass‘ and The Muppets‘ James Bobin, with a script from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and Neighbors writer-director Nicholas Stoller. Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes production company, and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, were believed to be producing, but that has since been denied. Production recently began in Australia.

“We could not be more thrilled to be bringing Dora to Queensland and to be able to deliver Queensland for our film,” Lee Rosenthal, President of Physical Production for Paramount Pictures, said earlier this year. “In Queensland, we are able to get outstanding crew, stages and a variety of jungle topography and city backdrops in essentially one place.”

Dora and the Lost City of Gold will arrive on August 9th.