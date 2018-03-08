Karl Urban Claims Alex Garland Actually Directed ‘Dredd’

Far from being a financial success, 2012’s Dredd delivered audiences one of the most exciting comic book adaptations of the decade, offering fans of the 2000 AD character sci-fi adventures and blood-soaked carnage to honor Judge Dredd‘s origins. While we most likely won’t be getting a sequel anytime soon, star Karl Urban recently reiterated that fans should thank filmmaker Alex Garland for bringing the film to life, despite Pete Travis being credited with directing the film.

“A huge part of the success of Dredd is in fact due to [Dredd screenwriter] Alex Garland and what a lot of people don’t realize is that Alex Garland actually directed that movie,” Urban revealed to JoBlo. “I just hope when people think of Alex Garland’s filmography that Dredd is the first film that he made before Ex Machina. You think about it in those terms; it goes Dredd, Ex Machina, Annihilation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time Urban has made comments about Garland’s involvement in bringing the film to life, but has often tip-toed around directly attributing the film’s success to the screenwriter. With Garland recently having found success with the sci-fi head trip Annihilation, Urban wanted to make sure people appreciated his larger list of credits.

Regardless of who actually directed the film, there’s no word on progress being made on a feature film follow-up. A TV series continuation of the film, however, could potentially be on the table.

“My understanding of where they are in the process is that they are in development, and they are writing and developing a sort of 10-episode based television series called Mega-City One,” Urban shared with ComicBook.com. “And I told them, if they write some great material for Dredd, and give him a real purpose and a function, that I would love to come back and be a part of it. So, let’s see what they do.”

The TV series was announced last year with Brian Jenkins serving as one of the producers and hopes to see Urban return to the role.

“We have had many conversations prior to this, about all sorts of things,” Jenkins said on the 2000 AD Thrill-Cast podcast. “He’s also very busy, a full-time professional actor. So we’re going to have some long and complicated conversations I would imagine, and we’ll see where we go. It’s too early to tell yet, but if we can use him and he’s available to us, then I think that would be absolutely brilliant. There’s always a possibility he will be busy, or that his schedule for other movies won’t allow- Basically, we don’t know at this stage.”

Urban can next be seen in the film Bent, which opens this Friday.

Does it matter to you whether or not Garland directed the film and got credit? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T JoBlo]