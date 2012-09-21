Dredd Star Karl Urban Interested in Reprising Role, Just Wants Someone to Make More

Since Dredd hit theaters in 2012, fans have asked for a return to the film's world. A gritty, violent, beautifully-realized take on the world of Judge Dredd, the film drew rave reviews from fans but failed to connect with mainstream audiences, and failed to take off at the box office. The result is a film that is widely regarded as one of the most underrated comic book adaptations ever to make it to the screen. And because of the love it got post-release, fans and reporters alike are always asking star Karl Urban whether he would play Judge Dredd again.

Urban is a huge fan of the character, which helped the movie in at least one small way: he was willing to hide his movie-star good looks behind Dredd's helmet, never taking it off during the course of the story. And it's that same enthusiasm for the character, which came out in a recent GQ interview, in which he said that whether it's him or somebody else, he just wants to see more Judge Dredd stories adapted.

"I certainly would be interested to revisit the character," Urban said. "There's such a great depth of material there that was created by John Wagner and various writers over the years, particularly the stories revolving around Judge Death and lots of great stories. To me it doesn't bother me if I get the opportunity to play Dredd again or if it's someone else. I just want to see those stories."

You can see it below.

Here's the official synopsis for Dredd:

The future America is an irradiated waste land. On its East Coast, running from Boston to Washington DC, lies Mega City One- a vast, violent metropolis where criminals rule the chaotic streets. The only force of order lies with the urban cops called "Judges" who possess the combined powers of judge, jury and instant executioner. Known and feared throughout the city, Dredd (Karl Urban) is the ultimate Judge, challenged with ridding the city of its latest scourge – a dangerous drug epidemic that has users of "Slo-Mo" experiencing reality at a fraction of its normal speed.

During a routine day on the job, Dredd is assigned to train and evaluate Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby), a rookie with powerful psychic abilities thanks to a genetic mutation. A heinous crime calls them to a neighborhood where fellow Judges rarely dare to venture- a 200 story vertical slum controlled by prostitute turned drug lord Ma-Ma (Lena Headey) and her ruthless clan. When they capture one of the clan's inner circle, Ma-Ma overtakes the compound's control center and wages a dirty, vicious war against the Judges that proves she will stop at nothing to protect her empire. With the body count climbing and no way out, Dredd and Anderson must confront the odds and engage in the relentless battle for their survival.

The endlessly inventive mind of writer Alex Garland and director Pete Travis bring DREDD to life as a futuristic neo-noir action film. Filmed in 3D with stunning slow motion photography sequences, the film returns the celebrated character to the dark, visceral incarnation from John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra's revered comic strip.