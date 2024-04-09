Dune: Part Two Home Video Release Date & Details Revealed

Dune: Part Two, the biggest movie of 2024 so far, is coming home very soon.

If you've been waiting for the home release of Dune: Part Two to rewatch Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, you won't have to wait too much longer. On Tuesday morning, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced the home release details for Dune: Part Two. The hit film is getting a digital release next week, followed by a full physical home rollout in the middle of May.

Dune: Part Two will arrive on video on-demand platforms for its first digital window on April 16th. The film will be available for purchase ($29.99) and 48-hour rental ($24.99) on services like Apple, Fandango at Home, Google, and Amazon. Nearly one month later, on May 14th, Dune: Part Two will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Details about the Blu-ray pre-orders can be found here.

You can check out the full rundown of the Dune: Part Two special features and bonus content below!

Dune: Part Two Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features:

Filmbooks: House Corrino

Filmbooks: The Reverand Mother

Filmbooks: Water

Filmbooks: Lisan-al-Gaib

An Ensemble for the Ages

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New "Thopter"

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester Attack

Inside Dune: Gurney Hallaeck's Revenge

Inside Dune: The Fight for the Imperial Throne

Dune: Part Two 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.