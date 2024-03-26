Timothée Chalamet Signs New Warner Bros. Deal After Dune and Wonka Success

Thanks to the success of recent projects such as Wonka and the Dune franchise, Timothée Chalamet is having quite the moment. The actor has officially broken box office records and earned a lot of new fans along the way — and apparently, his partnership with the studio behind both films isn't stopping there. On Tuesday, it was announced that Chalamet has signed a new multi-picture deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, which will allow him to star in and produce projects with the studio. According to a new statement from Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, they are "thrilled that [Chalamet] has chosen our studio to be his creative home."

"Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée's commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere," they said in a joint statement. "His collaboration on the campaigns for Dune and Wonka is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves."

"Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on Wonka and Dune over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience," Chalamet added. "These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I'm so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let's go!"

Will There Be a Wonka Sequel?

This news comes after Wonka, Chalamet's starring turn as a young Willy Wonka, became a major hit over the 2023 holiday season. Although a second Wonka film has yet to be greenlit, director Paul King recently confirmed to ComicBook.com that it is a possibility.

"It's definitely something we're thinking about," King admitted. "One of the things I love most about David Heyman, my producer, is that he has made so many great movies that he doesn't feel the pressure to just make a movie because it can be made. He has this great saying which reassures me enormously where he goes, 'We'll have a think, see what we can come up with, and then see if we want to make it,' and it's incredibly liberating, rather than somebody going, 'You are making a film that's coming out in September,' and you're like, 'I don't even have an idea.' Let's just take it for a walk and keep calm, and it was about 50 years between the Gene Wilder movie and our one. We can wait a beat, and if we don't come upw ith a story, this is a movie with a beginning, a middle, and end that works on its own and if we come up with something that we think can be exciting -- certainly Oompa Loompas feel like there can be a plural oompa loompas. Of course there are some ideas sloshing around, but we don't have a story yet, so we'll see what happens."

Will There Be a Dune 3?

Following the release of Dune: Part Two earlier this month, there has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Dune: Messiah could become the franchise's next film. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has teased that a script for Dune: Messiah exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

What do you think of Timothée Chalamet signing a new deal with Warner Bros.? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!