Dune: Part Two Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include a 4K SteelBook Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villenueve is getting overwhelmingly positive reviews out of the gate from both critics and audiences, which certainly bodes well for its box office performance. If you see the film this weekend and leave the theater with unshakable certainty that you will eventually own it on Blu-ray, you can get on that right away because pre-orders are now open for Dune: Part Two on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. What's more, a limited edition 4K SteelBook edition is also available for superfans.

At the time of writing, a release date and special features for the Dune: Part Two Blu-ray collection have not been revealed, but pre-orders are currently live here on Amazon and here at Walmart now. Note that the prices on Amazon will go down in the coming months. Pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered during the pre-order period.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book — and to an extent, the first two films still leave some things unexplored. For starters, Paul's efforts to make Arrakis into "paradise" have not been shown, outside of a flash-forward with a now-adult Alia confirming that his plans were a success, and that Arrakis will have water once again in the future. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has teased that a script for a third film, Dune: Messiah, exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.