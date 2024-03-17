Jason Momoa Addresses Potential Return for Dune: Part Three

After a massive splash at the box office in its first week in theaters, it's all but guaranteed Dune: Part Two will lead into at least one more movie. If he gets his way, Jason Momoa will make it his third Dune appearance, all because one of his character's biggest moments was cut from the sequel. In a new interview with Men's Health, the Aquaman star said he's looking forward to Dune 3 because he sees it as a chance to get the cut sequence in question added to the threequel.

"It'll be a good future now if Duncan Idaho may have some sort of ... You know what we did have? Oh man, I can't actually say this. I'll get in trouble. F--k. Well, there was something that was really cool that went into the movie that didn't make the first one, and it was pretty epic," Momoa told the magazine. "I'll try to get it back. I'll try to get it back in the third one. And Duncan drinks Guinness, too.

Is there going to be Dune 3?

Legendary's Josh Grode hinted earlier this month the franchise is extending to at least a third film, in addition to a television spinoff being produced for Warner Brothers' Max.

"I think this is a movie where you know the word of mouth is going to carry it," Grode told CNBC. "It is a stupendous piece of filmmaking. There's no other way to say it. I've just about run out of adjectives."

He added, "We have to have all creative stakeholders aligned and support the vision. I think everybody is very excited and really enjoying this moment and if Denis [Villeneuve] gets the script right and he feels that he can deliver another experience on par with what we've just completed then I don't see why not."

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.