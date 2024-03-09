Dune: Part Two Crosses Major Box Office Milestone

Dune: Part Two just blew by an impressive box office milestone this weekend. In just seven days in theaters, Dune: Part Two has eclipsed the $108 million domestic gross of the first movie. That's wild to consider, though perhaps more readily explained by the theater situation improving so much in three years. However, that lofty $108 million number has been hard for some movies to achieve over the course of their entire runs since the early months of 2020. (It's still kind of hard to quantify just how much the theater business has changed as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quite frankly how much is still in flux.)

Observers think that Dune: Part Two could end up notching a $150 million domestic run. The strong performance can be attributed to a number of factors. First of all, critical response has been overwhelming to Denis Villeneuve's latest. Secondly, this movie has a sterling CinemaScore. (A metric that measures fan approval after they've seen the movie.) And, the third is that this movie was basically tailor-made for IMAX screens, which help it feel like a massive event. All of these add up to a movie with some legs that will probably warrant some awards love.

Austin Butler Stuns In Dune: Part Two

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

One of the most talked about moments in Dune: Part Two is the arrival of Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha. The villain absolutely jumps off the screen with his presence and distinctive look. Butler talked to Backstage about his approach to the bad guy. He thinks that the Dune: Part Two's character being complex is a strength.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

What Happens In Dune: Part Two?

(Photo: Warner Bors. Pictures)

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

Are you going to see Dune? Let us know in the comments down below!