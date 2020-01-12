Dave Bautista Hypes Super Showdown With Jason Momoa

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista have become some incredibly fan-favorite actors in recent years, thanks to their new takes on decades-old characters. While the two might play around in completely different cinematic universes, they’re set to share the screen in another way later this year, in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movie. Over the weekend, Bautista took to Twitter to share a picture collage of his and Momoa’s superhero characters, which led to quite a lot of speculation and debate in the comments. As some quickly realized, Bautista was probably teasing a showdown between his and Momoa’s Dune characters.

Dune will see Momoa playing Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of the film’s main family, House Atreides. Bautista will be playing Glossu Rabban, the “brutish” nephew of the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard). While it’s unclear how their relationship will unfold onscreen, the Prelude to Dune book trilogy has established a pretty tumultuous rivalry, as Glossu murdered Duncan’s parents in front of him at a young age. Given how expansive the source material is – and Villeneuve’s approach to it – it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that those details could be seen on the big screen.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said of his plans for the Dune movie in a previous interview. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

The cast for the Dune movie also includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

Are you excited to see Bautista and Momoa face off in the Dune movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Dune will be released in theaters on December 18th.