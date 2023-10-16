Dune's Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa to Reunite in New Movie Produced by Martin Scorsese

In the Hand of Dante, also starring Gal Gadot and Gerard Butler, is filming now in Italy.

After sharing the screen in Denis Villeneuve's 2021 blockbuster Dune, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa are reuniting in a completely different genre. On Monday, reports revealed that Isaac, Momoa, Gal Gadot, and Gerard Butler are set to star in In the Hand of Dante, a new crime film executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film is expected to be directed by Oscar nominee Julian Schnabel. Production is currently underway in Italy, and has reportedly acquired a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, in order to account for the ongoing actors' strike. In the Hand of Dante is based on Nick Tosches' novel of the same name.

Executive producers on In the Hand of Dante will include Scorsese, Isaac, and Schnabel, alongside DreamCrew, Screen Capital/Screen One and Tribune Pictures. Producers include Jon Kilik, Francesco Melzi d'eril for MeMo Films and Olmo Schnabel for TWIN Productions.

What Is In the Hand of Dante About?

In the Hand of Dante follows the story of the original manuscript for The Divine Comedy emerging in the clutches of a black-market smuggling ring in the dangerous underbelly of New York City, and weary scholar Nick is called by the mob to authenticate it. Overwhelmed by temptation, Nick defies the mafia and steals the manuscript in a frenzied bid to have it all. He follows a dark and violent path from a metaphorical Hell into Paradise with his love Giulietta, while a parallel tale unfolds: the odyssey of Dante himself, a man who is trapped in a loveless marriage with Gemma and bolstered only by his mentorship under an austere intellectual. He escapes to Sicily and creates his greatest work, immortalizing his lost love, Beatrice.

Nick and Dante's timelines weave separate paths, and yet the two men are inextricably linked — both lose themselves chasing love, beauty and the very promise of the divine.

h/t: Deadline