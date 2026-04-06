Dune: Part Three New Footage Reveals Bloody Return of Major Character (And Teases IMAX Battle Footage)

Dune: Part Three has released a new teaser trailer to promote the upcoming film’s release in the premium format of 70mm IMAX. While some of the footage matches the first Dune 3 trailer that we got, there is also some pretty exciting new sizzle reel footage, which even reveals a major character’s return – and they are not looking like they are doing that well.

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In addition, the new trailer footage teases the size and scope of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s third (and final) chapter in his Dune film series, and once again makes a strong case for why viewers need to actually invest in the premium IMAX experience with this one. See for yourself:

Dune: Part Three Brings Back A Pivotal Character (We Barely Met)

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If you can’t tell in the :38 seconds of footage that plays, a major character from the Dune series – one you met before, but probably didn’t even know it. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit, The Menu) plays Alia Atreides, the younger sister of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), in Dune: Part Three. However, Taylor-Joy first appeared as Alia in Dune: Part Two – but you may not have noticed.

Denis Villeneuve has been far more selective in depicting portions of Frank Herbert’s Dune mythology, including the “prescience,” a form of clairvoyant and/or precognitive vision that exists within special individuals (like the mothers of the Bene Geserit, or the Navigators of the Space Guild). Prescience is key to what makes Paul Atreides “Lisan al Gaib,” the near-omnipotent Chosen One prophesied to transform Planet Arrakis from a desert into a lush and fertile terrain. When Paul took the Fremen people’s “Water of Life,” it unlocked his full prescience; however, when his mother, Lady Jessica, took the elixir, it affected her fetus, giving Alia full prescient powers (and psychic awareness and communication) before she was even born.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dune: Part Three / Warner Bros. Pictures

Anya Taylor-Joy voiced Alia in the few scenes of Dune: Part Two where the unborn child converses and schemes with Lady Jessica; the actress appeared onscreen in one brief scene, as part of a prescient future vision Paul has after taking the Water of Life, where Alia is standing on a lush Arrakis beach, at adult age.

Well, the scene of Alia Atredies in this new footage from Dune: Part Three already makes it clear that there will be a lot of blood mixed into getting that beachfront established.

Dune: Part Three will be in theaters and IMAX on December 18th. Discuss your theories about the film’s twists and ending with us on the ComicBook Forum!