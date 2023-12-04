Dune: Part Two Director Says Sequel Is More of an Action Movie

In just a matter of months, audiences will be treated to Dune: Part Two, the long-awaited follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 blockbuster. The sci-fi epic is expected to adapt the second half of Frank Herbert's iconic novel — and according to Villeneuve, that will bring about a different kind of flavor. In a recent interview with Total Film, Villeneuve teased that Dune: Part Two will be more "muscular" and action-based than its predecessor, given the journey that Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet) is going on.

"The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture," Villeneuve said. "The second movie…it's more of an action film than the first part. It's more muscular."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New characters will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Lea Seydoux as Margot Fenring, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book. This has led to the question of whether or not future films are in the works — and according to Villeneuve, it very well might be.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve tells Empire. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

Will There Be a Dune Spinoff?

The Dune franchise is set to be built upon with Dune: Prophecy (formerly known as Dune: The Sisterhood), a television series that will debut exclusively on Max in the fall of 2024. The series has been previously described as being told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune.

Are you excited for Dune: Part Two? What do you think of Denis Villeneuve's new comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Dune: Part Two is expected to be released exclusively in theaters on March 1, 2024.