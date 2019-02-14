‘Dune’ Reboot Adds Josh Brolin

The upcoming adaptation of Dune from director Denis Villeneuve is shaping up to have one of the most impressive casts of the year, with the adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel adding Josh Brolin to the mix, per The Hollywood Reporter. Brolin will play Gurney Halleck, who the outlet describes as “a troubadour-swordsman loyal to the family who is instrumental in the wakening of Atreides’ cosmic powers which will start a revolution.”

Brolin joins the previously announced Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Oscar Isaac and Zendaya are both reportedly attached to the project, though that has yet to be officially confirmed.

The original novel “tells the complex story of a fallen noble family’s attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare spice drug, even as it is betrayed by a galactic emperor.”

The series of Dune novels are regularly considered some of the most groundbreaking literature in the science fiction genre, inspiring generations of fans and legions of imitators. This film marks the second feature film adaptation of the story, following David Lynch’s efforts in 1984, which also brought together highly sought-after names at the time.

Despite the talent involved with 1984’s Dune, the endeavor failed to impress audiences, as the sprawling and complex nature of the narrative presented countless difficulties. Villeneuve previously revealed how he aims to correct that film’s shortcomings.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed to The Playlist. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Villeneuve also revealed that the epic film could take up to two years to make and, as is the recent tradition of adaptations of lengthy novels, the final product could be broken up into two parts.

Dune is slated to head into production this spring. Stay tuned for details on when the film could hit theaters.

