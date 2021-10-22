Dune Star Josh Brolin Calls New Film "A Cinematic Masterpiece"

✖

After quite a long wait due to pandemic delays, Denis Villeneuve's Dune is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in October. The highly-anticipated movie features an impressive cast led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. The film will also feature Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. Another big name on the list is Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Josh Brolin, who will be playing Gurney Halleck. During a recent chat with ACE Universe, Brolin talked about what drew him to play Thanos in the MCU as well as Dune, which he calls "a cinematic masterpiece."

"They screened the movie for us when it was finally done. And I was so blown away. I mean, I can say, I think I can safely say it's a masterpiece," Brolin shared. "It truly is a cinematic masterpiece, what he was able to do and hold all those characters and give all those characters their time and day but then also hold the story on top of that, and do justice to the story. And the lighting, which was done by Greg Fraser, who I ended up doing a book with, we just finished our book which is his photographs and my writing, that's going to come out around the time that dune comes out, all this stuff. It just was one of those moments where it all comes together — No Country [For Old Men] was kind of like that, to where it was like ‘Did you have the feeling that something was going to be great?’ and you're like, ‘No, I'm having a good time. I love doing this, but you don't know until you see it how great it's going to be.’”

Warner Bros. describes Dune as "A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd. It debuts on HBO Max the same day.