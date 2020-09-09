Dune Trailer Has Easter Egg to Abandoned Jodorowsky Adaptation

✖

After months of waiting, Dune fans have finally been given the first trailer for the new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel from director Denis Villeneuve, allowing us to witness some of the story's most iconic figures realized for the upcoming film. While many elements of the trailer were recognizable to fans of the book series, the trailer also used Pink Floyd's song "Eclipse," which many viewers likely would have found to merely be an opportunity to add another otherworldly element to the footage. However, what makes this musical selection so interesting is that, back in the '70s, filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky tapped Pink Floyd to help provide the soundtrack for the adaptation he was planning, though that project ultimately fell apart.

Dune has been brought to life a number of times over the years, yet most fans would argue that none of those adaptations have come close to capturing the layered and dense nature of Herbert's original 1965 novel. One of the more famous adaptations is one that interestingly never actually moved forward.

Following his success with projects like El Topo and The Holy Mountain, Jodorowsky secured the rights to adapt Dune, enlisting artists like Moebius and H.R. Giger to help him visualize the story. As the project progressed, he enlisted the likes of David Carradine, Mick Jagger, Orson Welles, and Salvador Dali to star in the picture, while also enlisting Pink Floyd and Magma as the musical acts he hoped to help craft the sounds of the different intergalactic locales.

Sadly, the film fell apart due to budgetary limitations, resulting in what some would call one of the best films that was never made.

While it's possible that Villeneuve merely picked "Eclipse" for its sonic impact, it's hard to ignore the deep connection that Pink Floyd has with Dune. Despite Jodorowsky's Dune falling apart, the filmmaker shared earlier this year that he's looking forward to this new take on the material.

When IndieWire asked about whether he would be going to see Dune, the filmmaker claimed he would see it “with pleasure, because it will be different. It’s not the same.” He also admitted the difficulty of adapting the story, noting, “It’s impossible to do.”

Back in 1984, David Lynch directed a Dune film, which was a financial and critical disappointment, with Lynch often voicing his lack of interest in whatever Villeneuve has planned for the upcoming adaptation.

The new Dune is set to hit theaters on December 18th.

