Dwayne Johnson and Jumanji Director Reunite for New Christmas Movie

Dwayne Johnson has a lot of exciting upcoming movies ranging from Red Notice to Black Adam, which are both being helmed by two directors he’s worked with before, Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, Skyscrapper) and Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). However, those aren’t the only directors Johnson will be reuniting with. It was just announced that he will be re-teaming up with Jake Kasdan, director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, for a new holiday adventure movie titled Red One.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie is a “unique Christmas-themed feature project set up at Amazon.” The article hints that Johnson could be playing Santa, but it’s not confirmed. The movie will also be produced by Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions collaborators, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The latter created the story, which is being developed into a script by Chirs Morgan, who co-wrote multiple Fast Saga movies, including the Johnson-led spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Details about the script are reportedly being kept under wraps, but THR says the title Red One is “tentative,” and adds Amazon’s description, which reads, “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Red One is expected to film next year with a 2023 release date, but there will be plenty to look forward to from Johnson in the meantime. DC FanDome took place earlier this month and the event kicked off with Johnson introducing the first look at some Black Adam footage. DC fans were excited to get a glimpse of The Rock as the titular character as well as Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Since the virtual event, we’ve seen some fun posts from Johnson, including him sharing which scene in the movie he shot first. A big theme of the Black Adam segment was “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change,” so it’s no surprise that Johnson has taken to Twitter to explain why his character could beat Superman.

“Hey @TheRock, it looks like Superman might be the only one able to stop #BlackAdam. Nasty stuff. Looks great,” @FicoCangiano tweeted. “Fico, thank you my friend. Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is,” Johnson wrote.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022. Red One is expected to be released by Amazon sometime in 2023.