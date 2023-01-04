Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Black Adam vs. Superman Directly to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO

As we await word on the three-year DC Studios plan, more reports continue to surface about the tumultuous time at DC Films before James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped into their new roles. As the now-defunct DC Extended Universe began to sputter, Dwayne Johnson reportedly went directly to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to try building a superhero universe of his own. In a new report from Variety, it's said the Black Adam star was lobbying for a plan that led to a showdown Black Adam vs. Superman film.

Instead of going through the necessary channels, the trade reports Johnson went directly to Zaslav after the Warners Bros. and Discovery merger closed earlier this year. At the time, Black Adam producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn were part of the group trying to continue moving the DCEU along. As one might expect, Johnson's moves reportedly ruffled feathers at the studio with one source telling Variety, "Dwayne went around everyone, which didn't sit well."

Though we don't know what the immediate DC Universe slate will look like, both Gunn and Johnson have confirmed Black Adam will not be a part of the first chapter of the new franchise's storytelling efforts.

"My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson said in a statement last December. "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words."

Black Adam is now both in theaters and available for purchase on digital platforms. What other DC characters would you like to see the Man in Black come across? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!