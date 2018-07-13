Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Breaks Silence on Tyrese Gibson Feud

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has broken his silence on the feud he’s been in with his Fast 8 co-star Tyrese Gibson, and it sounds like there is not much love lost.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Johnson revealed that the two men have not even spoken since it all went down.

“We haven’t talked at all,” he said. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time.”

“And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media,” the 46-year-old actor added, according to Us Weekly.

Johnson went on to say he understands that at the time the feud began 39-year-old Gibson “was going through some stuff in his personal life,” referencing the bitter custody battle that the singer-turned-actor had been engaged in with his ex-wife, but added that he still feels things are done between the two of them.

“To me, there’s no need to have a conversation,” Johnson said.

The origins of the feud would appear to go back to September 2017, when Tyrese unloaded on Johnson on social media, calling him a “candy a— b—” and saying that if the former wrestler appears in any more Fast and Furious films then he will not.

This seemed to be brought on by the fact that Johnson was offered a spinoff film that would effectively push back the release of Fast 9.

The spinoff eventually was greenlit, and is tentatively titled Hobbs and Shaw. Johnson will reprise his role as Luke Hobbs, alongside Jason Statham who plays Deckard Shaw.

The spinoff may not necessarily be the exact origin of the feud, however, as it is possible that it goes back even further, to the time that Fate of the Furious was filming.

Johnson made an inflammatory social media post about unprofessional behavior on set, that many assumed was about Vin Diesel, but may have also been about Gibson.

He was later asked about those comments in a subsequent interview, and he did not back down.

“I was very clear with what I said. I’ve been in the game a long time,” Johnson firmly stated. “Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn’t happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest [in Fast 8] shot through the roof to a whole other level.”

In a separate interview earlier this year, Johnson alluded to the possibility that he may not return to the main Fast and Furious film series, but fans will still be able to check him out in the franchise spinoff when it races into theaters in 2019.