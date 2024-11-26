Dwayne Johnson Encourages Movie Goers to Sing in Theater (But A Lot of Fans Disagree)

Dwayne Johnson is all for audiences singing along at the movies. For him, watching a musical on the big screen is reason enough to feel comfortable joining in with the songs. He recently shared his thoughts on the topic while attending the UK premiere of Moana 2 with Auli’i Cravalho. The two reprise their roles as the voices of Maui and Moana, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a short interview with BBC News on the red carpet, Johnson weighed in on the idea of singing during a movie. He believes people should feel free to enjoy themselves without worrying about bothering others. “Especially if you love music, that’s the fun part,” he said. This debate has been sparked by the recent release of Wicked in theaters. Johnson added, “Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’re at a musical, and you’re into it. Sing.”

Not everyone feels the same way, though, as some believe singing along ruins the experience for others. It’s not the first time this issue has come up. When Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film hit theaters last year, many fans turned the screenings into full-on events. Swift herself encouraged the practice in an Instagram post at the time, but it still caused some controversy.

More recently, AMC, one of the largest movie theater chains, asked viewers to remain silent during screenings of Wicked. An image of their sign went viral, and many people online agreed, saying they wanted to hear the cast sing, not the audience. AMC even ran a themed ad before the movie reminding viewers to keep quiet, alongside other rules like no talking or texting.

Ariana Grande, one of Wicked‘s leads, told BBC News she doesn’t mind if people sing along, as long as they’re not upsetting those around them. “As long as the people around you aren’t becoming upset and causing a discourse,” she said. Her co-star Cynthia Erivo added, “Why not? If it makes you feel happy. Be considerate, is what we’re asking.”

With Moana 2 on the horizon, Johnson has officially joined the list of stars encouraging people to sing, and given that most of Moana’s fans are kids, it’s likely the sequel will see similar sing-along energy in theaters.

The new Disney film, a sequel to the 2016 hit, takes Moana and Maui on a new journey with a different crew. Expected to smash Thanksgiving box office records, the movie-musical seems ready to embrace the fun vibe Johnson is advocating for. So, with his green light, it’s all about getting ready to belt it out. If you’re into it, have a blast! If not, just know it’s part of the experience.

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27th.