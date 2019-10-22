The Rock Visiting Kevin Hart, Bringing Him a Special Toy

Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery after a Labor Day car crash that left him and several others seriously injured. Hart has seen a nice outpouring of love and support from his celebrity friends – and few have been more vocal than Hart’s Jumanji: The Next Level co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson has be steadily posting social media and video tributes to Hart during his recovery, mixed with the healthy dash of snark that is a signature part of the actors’ friendship. Well, Johnson took that snark to the (wait for it) next level today, with a video that shows him bringing his lil’ buddy a much-needed gift.

Check out The Rock’s latest video, below:

As you can see in the video above, Johnson pulls a miniature action figure of himself out of his bag – a toy he claims was intended for Kevin Hart. Check out the full quote from Johnson below, with all its precision jabs at Kevin Hart:

“Well I packed this today myself, this didn’t come from my babies,” Johnson says. “Because I’m going to see my best friend Kevin Hart, and I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with. He likes my Rock doll because we kind of play ‘Hey, my doll vs. your doll!’ He’s recovering from his injuries – he’s doing great and he can’t wait to come back, but…. I always gotta take care of my son.”

At this point, it’s hard to say whether The Rock himself still knows where the line between snark and genuine emotion lies when it comes to discussing Kevin Hart. It’s what makes the pair’s chemistry so good onscreen, as their big man / small man banter has carried films like Jumanji and Central Intelligence to box office success. It’s just one more reason that fans are hoping that Kevin Hart gets fully back on the horse to keep doing films with Johnson (among others) – hopefully in time for the press junkets for Jumanji: The Next Level. You can check out the trailer above and get the synopsis below:

“A team of friends return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own but discover that nothing is as they expect. The players need to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13th.