Dwayne Johnson Warns Fans Against Impostor Pages Asking for Money

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram Sunday to warn fans against engaging with impostor Facebook pages asking for money.

“To everyone around the world, certainly on Facebook, social media, there has been a ton of fake impostors setting up fake Facebook accounts in my name, asking you guys for money, and in return promising fresh cash and cars,” Johnson says in the gym-set video, calling the thieves “real pieces of sh-t.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There has been an extraordinary amount of people actually engaging with these people and sending in money, do not send them money.”

Johnson, who topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors, tells his 114 million Instagram followers, “I would never, ever ask you guys for money just to give you guys free stuff.”

“I’m the guy who was evicted at 15, as you guys know, by 23, I had seven bucks in my pocket,” he says. “I value a hard-earned dollar and I would never ask you guys for money. I got enough people trying to steal sh-t from me as it is, I would never try to take from you guys.”

Johnson tells fans to “be vigilant, be smart, question it, report it,” and to avoid buying into fake Facebook accounts. “I got the Feds working on it now,” he adds.

“I get it, sometimes when we’re broke and struggling to make ends meet, the promise of a fast buck can be appealing,” Johnson wrote in the video caption. “It’s hard to mitigate these a—holes, because they pop up by the dozens daily hoping to prey on the ones who’ve fallen on hard times. Be smart, vigilant and don’t engage.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Skyscraper star doesn’t single out any specific page, but impostor pages — like this one — are easily spotted, purporting to be Johnson and going so far as to attempt to dupe followers with a fake blue verification checkmark slapped atop a picture of Johnson.

“I have prepared 5 cars and millions of dollars to share to all of you who are lucky, to enliven this event quite easily,” reads one post, accompanied by a stolen picture of Johnson, large amounts of cash contained in a vault and refrigerator drawers, and pictures of high-end BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Other posts, like this one, make note of a list of “winners,” with supposed contest participants winning everything from expensive power tools to gift cards. “Praise God, sharing gifts today is no problem. I have sent a great gift to all of you who remain loyal to me,” reads another post, offering prizes “in the form of money, cars and iPhone X for 20 lucky people.”

Johnson has just one official Facebook page that boasts a blue verified checkmark and more than 58 million followers.