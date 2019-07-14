The Rock Reveals Source of Electrical Sparks at Hobbs & Shaw Premiere

Dwayne Johnson on Sunday revealed sparks that forced a brief evacuation during Saturday’s Hollywood premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw were a direct result of the star’s “smoldering intensity.”

“[Los Angeles Fire Department] confirmed the electrical sparks at last night’s world premiere of #HobbsAndShaw was a direct result of my smoldering intensity,” Johnson joked on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What an EPIC & FUN night – thank you everyone for joining us. And for the record, I stayed to make sure the crowd was safe. [Jason] Statham bolted.”

LAFD confirmed the electrical sparks at last night’s world premiere of #HobbsAndShaw was a direct result of my smoldering intensity 🤷🏽‍♂️😂

What an EPIC & FUN night – thank you everyone for joining us. And for the record, I stayed to make sure the crowd was safe. Statham bolted. https://t.co/g077HvHqhr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 14, 2019

Johnson similarly ribbed his co-star, who plays “frenemy” Deckard Shaw to Johnson’s Luke Hobbs, when reassuring attendees who had re-entered the theater after the screening was interrupted by the scare.

“Before we roll, just for the record — and I know our press friends are here, so this is important that you report this — when things started to seemingly go sideways and everybody was exiting this theater, just for the record, I stood right there, and I waited, and I made sure,” Johnson said faux seriously when addressing the crowd.

“My security guys were like, ‘Sir, let’s go,’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I’m staying here and making sure that all the people are safe.’ Now the reason why I say I need you to report that is because Jason Statham ran his ass so far, so fast [laughs]. I’m only kidding. I did stay though, he ran.”

The real cause of the scare happened when a toppled water bottle caused sparks to fly from an outlet. No injuries were reported.

Co-starring Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Cliff Curtis, Eiza González and Helen Mirren, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw races into theaters August 2.