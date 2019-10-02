100-Year-Old Grandmother’s Reaction to The Rock Singing Happy Birthday to Her Is Priceless

When it comes to relatable celebrities, it is hard to outdo Dwayne Johnson. The star came from humble roots and took over the WWE sphere before taking Hollywood by storm. These days, Johnson stands as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and he has an army of fans from all walks of life. Now, the actor is taking time to celebrate one of his most special fans, and Johnson did so with a beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday” that has gone viral.

Over on Twitter, Johnson got fans feeling emotional when he shared a video posted by Jamie Klingler. The video, which can be seen below, shows a 100-year-old lady known as Grandmom Grover living it up on her milestone birthday. Oh, and it just so happens that Johnson recorded a video message of himself singing to the lady as a surprise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clip sees Grover being handed a video which is playing Johnson’s take on “Happy Birthday”. The actor then takes a second to thank the lady for being such a dedicated fan, and Johnson says he’s honored by her support.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

“I am sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What a wonderful life,” Johnson said. “Now you can eat cake. You can get drunk. Have a great time.”

Clearly, Grover is rather overwhelmed by the whole thing, and the video is curated by her infectious laughter. By the end, the grandmother thanks The Rock for sending her the sweet message, and fans are seconding her reaction by the thousands. The only thing which makes the video even better is the message Johnson wrote when he retweeted the video, and you can read it below:

“Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame).”

Which celebrity would you like to sing you happy birthday on your special day? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!