Ebenezer Early Reactions Are Here And They’re As Bland as The Movie

Johnny Depp is back in a big Hollywood movie and the first reactions to Ebenezer suggest he’s still got it. The actor plays Ebenezer Scrooge in Ti West’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which arrives in theaters Nov. 13. Depp’s performance has been mostly well-received in early reviews, but critics are split on whether the movie offers anything new to the familiar Christmas tale. The biggest surprise for West, best known for his low-budget horror films, may be just how conventional his latest film is.

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Ebenezer marks Depp’s first major studio film since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The movie co-stars Sir Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, and Daisy Ridley. It’s a high-profile return for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. From the initial first screening reactions, it’s a return to form for the actor, but in a movie, people are expected to be more ambitious.

That gap is evident in the reception from @alexkokz, who appreciated Depp’s performance and West’s gothic imagery but was unhappy that the movie lacked the twisted sensibility of the director’s previous work. Considering how much terror is already there in Dickens’s original novel, West could have played up the scarier parts of Scrooge’s otherworldly experiences. Early responses show he went for a very straightforward approach, leaning into the period setting of Dickens’ classic. If you’re one of the fans anticipating another inventively scary Ti West movie, the standard holiday fare could be the biggest surprise of all. “Ebenezer is a stylish gothic take on A Christmas Carol, but without anything new to say and it’s just the same story all over again. I was expecting the kind of twisted mind TI West of his previous movies, instead we have this.”

#Ebenezer is a stylish gothic take on A Christmas Carol, but without anything new to say and it’s just the same story all over again. I was expecting the kind of twisted mind TI West of his previous movies, instead we have this.



Johnny Depp is great, but didn’t love it. pic.twitter.com/ene3IE1q21 — alex 👽 🎬 (@alexkokz) November 10, 2026

Johnny Depp’s Return Gets a Warmer Reception Than “Just Another” Christmas Carol

The first reactions to Ebenezer are more excited about Depp than the movie itself. Some critics are praising West’s direction, as out of character as it may be. DawsOnScreen called the film “a great case study as to why Ti West should handle bigger blockbuster stories,” while acknowledging that Dickens’ tale is “incredibly well worn territory.” Brandon Davis described the film as being “like It’s A Wonderful Life had a baby with Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride.” He added, “Johnny Depp is very good in all the expected ways. Feels not-fully committed to deep horror but still some freaky spooky elements and solid heart.”

Just got out an advanced screening of Ebenezer. Its clear why the film scored off the charts in audience test screenings. It's a dark gothic ghost story thanks to Ti West directing but so much heart and Johnny Depp keeps the viewers in the palm of his hand. Audiences will love it pic.twitter.com/Iemh2RRt4V — Joey Schmo (@SchmoJosey) November 10, 2026

I didn’t think I needed another Christmas Carol film, but #Ebenezer really surprised me. It embraced the horror side of the story at its fullest but it’s one of the best and most faithful adaptations of Dickens… and it looked beautiful too. I even got teary at the end. — Andrea Carnevali (@_Echobase) November 9, 2026

There’s nothing new added to this remake of the classic Christmas Carol. There’s no doubt the cast is what makes this one a fun holiday movie. Johnny Depp is still the goat, welcome back JD to the big screen! https://t.co/Ua1Axew5KM — Kris Dawn (@Kris_Dawn) November 10, 2026

After 8 years away, Depp appears to have found a role that reminds audiences of the talent that made him a Hollywood star in the first place. It remains to be seen whether Ebenezer will become a Christmas favorite, but the initial reactions are suggesting West and Depp can both move on from their ghosts of Christmases past.