Eddie Murphy's Holiday Wishes Become a Nightmare in Candy Cane Lane Trailer

Prime Video has released the trailer for Candy Cane Lane, a holiday fantasy-comedy featuring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell. In the movie, Murphy plays a father who is obsessed with making this the Best Christmas Ever for his family. But this goes one step beyond Clark Griswold, as he ends up signing a deal with some kind of magical, mischievous being (Bell), and bringing chaos to his family. The movie, which also stars stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Robin Thede, Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, is set for a release on December 1 on Prime.

The film hails from writer, director, producer, and comic book writer Reginald Hudlin, whose childhood serves as the kind of theoretical basis for the story.

"The holiday season is my favorite time of year — just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist!" Hudlin said back when the film was announced. "I'm excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon."

You can see it below.

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.