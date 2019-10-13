El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’s Aaron Paul Pays Tribute to the Late Robert Forster

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released on Netflix this weekend, and followed Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) journey after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, which aired six years ago. The movie saw the return of some Breaking Bad alums, including Robert Forster, who played Ed Galbraith in the season five episode, “Granite State.” Sadly, the day El Camino was released was also the day Forster passed away at age 78. The actor was known for roles such as Jackie Brown, which earned him an Oscar nomination, and Twin Peaks: The Return. Forster’s publicist told The Hollywood Reporter the star died at his home in Los Angeles from brain cancer. Many people have been paying tribute to the actor on social media, including Paul, who posted a heartwarming tribute to his co-star on Instagram.

“I am heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Robert Forster. My god. I had the privilege of knowing this beautiful man and working along side of him. A true gentleman that loved to act. I love you my friend. Thank you for loving me back. You are and always will be a legend,” Paul wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

“🙏❤️🙏,” James Gunn replied.

“He was incredible,” Tyler Shields wrote.

“♥️🙏♥️,” Sophia Bush added.

While the loss of Forster is currently weighing heavily on Hollywood, it’s nice to know he was able to reunite with the Breaking Bad crew before his passing.

El Camino picks up right after the events of the Breaking Bad finale and follows Jesse Pinkman’s return to his old life. Paul is once again taking on the role of Pinkman, which earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of five seasons. Matt Jones and Charles Baker also returned for the new movie.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is now playing on Netflix.