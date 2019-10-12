El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Reveals Jesse Pinkman’s Fate

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie finally dropped on Netflix yesterday, and it follows Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) journey after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale. The film, which is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, may not have been a necessary follow-up to Vince Gilligan‘s beloved series, but it certainly delivered and will surely delight any Breaking Bad fan who yearned to come back to Jesse’s story. The movie ultimately reveals what happened to Jesse, who was last seen in the series finale escaping his captors in Todd’s (Jesse Plemons) El Camino.

WARNING: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Spoilers Ahead…

The new film follows Jesse as he attempts to evade the police while acquiring the funds he needs to skip town. The movie mixes flashbacks from his time in captivity as well as some compelling past moments with a few deceased Breaking Bad characters with his present-day journey. After he escapes, Jesse meets up with his old pals Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matthew Lee Jones) who help keep the police off his trail. From there, Jesse tears apart Todd’s home for hidden money, but when he finally discovers the secret stash, he’s forced to split it with the shady Kandy Welding Co. employees who catch him in the apartment. He takes the money to Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster), but the man known for helping people disappear won’t help him because he’s $1,800 short. Jesse goes back to find the Kandy Welding guys, and after a Wild West-esque encounter, Jesse acquires the money he needs and makes his way safely to Alaska with the help of Ed.

Interestingly enough, Gilligan revealed the ending of the film in an interview with GQ six years ago:

“My personal feeling is that he got away,” Gilligan explained. “But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents. But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.”

