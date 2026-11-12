Elijah Wood Has Heartwarming Response to Returning as Frodo After 14 Years in The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings franchise is entering a new era of cinematic expansion, aimed at making new blockbuster films out of smaller pockets of J.R.R. Tolkein’s lore. The first new project on the slate is The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a prequel story set just before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. After making Gollum a breakout character in the original Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, Andy Serkis is returning to play the character again, as well as directing the film.

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The story explores how Gollum pursued Bilbo Baggins for years after the events of The Hobbit, looking to reclaim his “precious” magic ring. Eventually, he is captured and tortured by Sauron, who confirms that the ring is actually “The One Ring” of Sauron, and the key to his resurrection. After escaping Sauron, Gollum is pursued by Gandalf and Aragorn, who need similar confirmation that the ultimate evil is once again stirring in the shadows of Middle-earth.

Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings: The hunt for Gollum / Warner Bros. – New Line Cinema

The Hunt for Gollum will bring back some major stars of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, including Ian McKellen’s Gandalf, actor Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Elven king Thranduil, and Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, the humble Hobbit who is tasked with carrying The One Ring to the fires of Mount Doom. In The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf is meeting with Frodo and his uncle Bilbo Baggins when he first catches a hint that Bilbo’s ring is The One Ring, and sets out to prove it. That means Elijah Wood will appear in some key scenes that help frame the story.

Wood will next appear in the final season of the hit Showtime supernatural mystery-thriller series Yellowjackets, which has become one of the bigger cult hits of the 2020s. While doing interviews at the Yellowjackets Season 4 premiere, Wood spoke about what it was like coming back to Lord of the Rings over a quarter-century later.

“It was beautiful. It was like no time had passed,” Elijah Wood told Deadline. “It felt like stepping back into time: Looking down, having the sort of muscle memory of like, ‘I’ve seen these feet this way; I know this wardrobe. And that feeling is so wild, it’s so transportive, it’s like suddenly 27 years are gone, and you’re back in it again. So that was very lovely and special.”

Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

When reflecting on what has changed between filming the original Lord of the Rings films and filming The Hunt for Gollum, Elijah Wood revealed that he was not aware of just how impactful those original films were until he met the crew on The Hunt for Gollum.

“I think one of the things I hadn’t anticipated… this many years on, the crew is now largely younger people, and they all grew up on these films,” Wood explained. “And that’s a whole other element that I just didn’t even think about! But there’s a reverence for these movies. We just made them; of course we revere them, but we’re the ones who made them. So that was a whole other element that was quite surprising, and something I hadn’t really anticipated: just the reverence for those movies and those characters, and seeing Gandalf walk onto set was like an awe-inspiring moment for people who had grown [up watching] those movies.”

It’s totally a Frodo kind of moment to see Elijah Wood genuinely oblivious to just how iconic he really is. The humility is endearing: seeing Wood geek out about people’s Lord of the Rings fandom and getting a thrill from it let’s us know that his heart’s in the right place when it comes to making The Hunt for Gollum. Just don’t tell the poor boy how fans feel about The Hobbit movies…

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has a release date of December 17, 2027.