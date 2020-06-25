Elizabeth Banks Cast As Ms Frizzle In The Magic Schoolbus Movie

✖

The Magic School Bus is coming to the big screen, and now the film not only has a producer but also its Ms. Frizzle. Elizabeth Banks will produce and star as Ms. Frizzle in the adaptation of the children's classic from author Joanna Cole and illustrator Bruce Degen. Scholastic Entertainment has teamed up with Universal Pictures, Marc Platt Productions, and Brownstone Productions to bring the series to life, and Banks will produce the film alongside Max Handelman, Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Iole Lucchese, and Caitlin Friedman, while Alison Small will executive produce (via Collider).

“We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day,” said Lucchese.

The series has sold over 80 million copies, and also spawned the hit PBS animated series, which ran for 18 years. The books also led to the 2017 Netflix series, and in both cases, some big names have voiced Ms. Frizzle. Lily Tomlin voiced the role in the original show, while SNL's Kate McKinnon voiced the role in the Netflix series. Now Banks will bring her version to life on the big screen.

For those unfamiliar with the series, The Magic School Bus centers around Ms. Frizzle and her class of students who take field trips in their yellow school bus, though it's no ordinary school bus. The bus can transform into just about anything and can travel to just about anywhere, leading to some crazy adventures for Frizzle and the class, be that in space, underwater, or anything in between.

