Before he was Elvis Presley, Austin Butler was James Garrett — Zoey Brooks' (Jamie Lynn Spears) short-lived love interest on Zoey 101. 15 years after it ended, the Nickelodeon series will return with a sequel movie on Paramount+, reuniting the former students of Pacific Coast Academy. In January, Paramount and Nickelodeon announced production on the follow-up movie, tentatively titled Zoey 102, had begun in North Carolina with a first-look photo at Spears' return as the eponymous Zoey. But the Best Actor Oscar-nominated Elvis actor says he's not reprising the role that gave him his big break.

"I haven't heard anything about that. I don't know," the Elvis and Dune: Part Two star revealed on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "I'm so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my career. Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me, because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be part of an entire season."

Butler continued: "I remember getting my first line on a TV show, and that was huge for me. You have all these different moments that are pivotal for you, but now I'm just going after whatever story resonates with me or whatever director or actors that I really want to work with."

Butler joined the series in the season 3 episode "Quarantine," later appearing in a regular role as the Zoey-crushing James in the season 4 episode "Rumor of Love." Victoria Justice, who played Lola Martinez, and Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole Brewster, are also sitting out the class reunion.

Alongside Spears are returning Zoey 101 cast members Sean Flynn as Zoey's romantic interest, Chase Matthews; Erin Sanders as quirky "Quinnventions" inventor, Quinn Pensky; Matthew Underwood as "pretty boy" Logan Reese; Christopher Massey as Chase's best friend, Michael Barret; Abby Wilde as the hapless Stacey Dillsen; and Jack Salvatore as Mark "Del Figgs" Del Figgalo. Described as a young adult feature, Zoey 102 follows the PCA alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Nancy Hower (So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw) directs from a script by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (Drama Club, All That). Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby. Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, are overseeing production for Nickelodeon Studios.

Zoey 101 is streaming now on Paramount+. Zoey 102 is slated to premiere on the streamer later in 2023. Try Paramount+ for free here.