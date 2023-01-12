Zoey 101 Sequel Movie Starts Production With Jamie Lynn Spears: See First Photo

It's a Pacific Coast Academy reunion: Jamie Lynn Spears and much of the original cast of Zoey 101 will reunite for a full-length original movie based on the live-action Nickelodeon series. Now in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service under the working title Zoey 102, the young adult feature follows the PCA alumni as they reunite for a wedding in the present day. On Thursday, Paramount and Nickelodeon announced production is underway in North Carolina for a premiere later this year exclusively on Paramount+. Also shared is a first-look image at Spears' return as Zoey Brooks, which you can see below.

Along with Spears, Zoey 102 will star Sean Flynn as Zoey's romantic interest Chase Matthews, Erin Sanders as quirky "Quinnventions" inventor Quinn Pensky, Matthew Underwood as "pretty boy" Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Chase's best friend Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as the hapless Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark "Del Figgs" Del Figgalo.

(Photo: Paramount+)

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears said in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Nancy Hower (So Help Me Todd, QuickDraw) directs from a script by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby (Drama Club, All That). Spears serves as executive producer along with Alexis Fisher, Hower, and Sherer & Whitby. Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, are overseeing production for Nickelodeon Studios.

Zoey 101 debuted on Nickelodeon in January 2005 and emerged as one of the top live-action kids' series on television, running for 61 episodes across four seasons. The series follows Zoey Brooks as she enrolls in Pacific Coast Academy, a school that previously only allowed boys to attend. Throughout the series, Zoey and her friends navigate life as teenagers in a boarding school.

(Photo: Paramount+)

Created by Dan Schneider, the original Nickelodeon series also featured Paul Butcher as Zoey's brother, Dustin Brooks, Kristin Herrera as Dana Cruz, Alexa Nikolas as Nicole Bristow, Austin Butler as James Garrett, and Victoria Justice as Lola Martinez.

The tentatively-titled Zoey 102 joins Paramount+'s growing lineup of YA content, including the iCARLY series revival and the original film Honor Society, both produced by Paramount's Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.

Zoey 102 is streaming later in 2023 exclusively on Paramount+, joining all episodes of Zoey 101.