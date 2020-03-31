Empire State Building’s Coronavirus Siren Draws Comparisons to the Eye of Sauron

New York City is among the areas of the United States hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the operators of the Empire State Building decided that it would turn the landmark skyscraper into a symbol of support for the medical works and first responders putting their lives on the line to give aid to those infected with the new coronavirus. At night, the building will flash red and white lights like an ambulance siren. “We’ll never stop shining for you,” the building’s Twitter account tweeted. “Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight.

In theory, it’s a nice symbolic gesture. In practice, some folks aren’t seeing a siren in the towering red light. Instead, they’re reminding of the Ey of Sauron, the massive towers that surveyed all of Middle-earth as the dark lord Sauron returned to search for the One Ring in The Lord of the Rings.

Those people have brought the conversation to social media with jokes, comments, and comparisons. You can see some of them below.

Calming the Nerves

nothing calms the nerves like the eye of sauron https://t.co/kEj5TH7m00 — tc (@chillmage) March 31, 2020

Regaining His Strength

The Empire State Building was lit up like a massive red siren Monday night in tribute to medical workers.

Surely a nice gesture, although feels a bit terrifying, like knowing that Sauron is regaining his former strength.pic.twitter.com/1dpCLcDXU3 — Coronavirus (@SARS_COVID19) March 31, 2020

It Found You

tfw the eye of sauron finds you https://t.co/TUKFPlam18 — REBELLER (@REBELLER) March 31, 2020

Same Energy

Kinda cool but also has the same energy as The Eye of Sauron https://t.co/8M93dVAtZL — return of the wiles (@darealwiles) March 31, 2020

He Has Returned

Lord Sauron has returned

Kneel before him or be crushed,for this is the end of the Age of Men https://t.co/fGoCRN6zRE — Armin Reindl (@ArminReindl) March 31, 2020

Traumatic

Seriously. That siren light is traumatic as hell. You can honor the frontline emergency workers without upping everyone’s stress levels with a hyperactive Eye of Sauron. — Genie Gratto (@egratto) March 31, 2020

The Eye is Watching

Interesting Choice

This is …. an interesting choice.

In what universe does a mayor think putting up a GIANT PULSING RED EYE OF SAURON is going to bring hope and comfort to the people of his city?



😂 https://t.co/6IdWAYkbQy — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) March 31, 2020

Isn’t there enough going on?

Damn now we got the eye of Sauron to deal with too https://t.co/nYx4YsnWDb — Alex Chang (@thechangbang) March 31, 2020

Sweet Jeebus