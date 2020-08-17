Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Release Date in First Teaser

It looks like the upcoming Enola Holmes feature film finally has a release date on Netflix — or does it? That's the mystery Netflix is asking fans online to solve this week, as the first teaser for the new film comes with a cryptic clue about the timing of its release. Fortunately it didn't take most Internet sleuths very long to crack the code. In a tweet from the NX on Netflix account, a set of four scrambled words accompanied a 20-second teaser for Enola Holmes. If you manage to unscramble each word, the message actually says, "Enola Holmes September Twenty-Third."

Netflix hasn't come straight out and said that Enola Holmes will be released on September 23rd, but the letters in that tweet couldn't come out to say anything else. We also knew that the film would be getting a fall release date after Netflix purchased its release rights, so the specific date isn't much of a surprise.

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd 🕵️‍♀️🔍 pic.twitter.com/pc2lj1LxjR — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 17, 2020

Enola Holmes stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who is a top-notch detective in her own right. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin play her brothers, while Helena Bonham Carter will take on the role of the trio's mother.

Harry Bradbeer directed Enola Holmes with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brown, Claflin, Cavill, and Carter star alongside Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Faarnces de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enola Holmes below!

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

Are you looking forward to seeing Enola Holmes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.