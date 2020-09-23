Enola Holmes Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Enola has arrived! Ever since releasing the first trailer last month, Netflix has gone all-in on advertising its new mystery/adventure film, Enola Holmes. Not every movie or show released by the service gets a significant push, but Enola Holmes is clearly being billed as one of the major fall releases for Netflix, making its release a pretty big deal. The new movie was released on Netflix first thing Wednesday morning, and it will likely be the most popular title on the entire service by the time Thursday rolls around.

Enola Holmes stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin play her brothers, while Helena Bonham Carter will take on the role of the trio's mother.

Harry Bradbeer directed Enola Holmes with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brown, Claflin, Cavill, and Carter star alongside Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Faarnces de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enola Holmes below!

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

Are you looking forward to finally checking out Enola Holmes? Let us know in the comments!