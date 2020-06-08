Enter the Fat Dragon Trailer Features Rogue One's Donnie Yen in a Fat Suit

File this one under "headlines you didn't expect to read....ever," but Hong Kong actor and martial artist Donnie Yen has put on a fat suit for his next feature film and we have the trailer to prove it. Enter the Fat Dragon stars Yen as what the film calls "a king sized Hong Kong cop" in an ironically fast paced action movie, which you can see for yourself in the player above (H/T SlashFilm). The new film has already been released in Hong Kong and China, but distributor Well Go USA Entertainment is set to release the film in United States. An official release date for its domestic release has yet to be confirmed but the blu-ray is listed as arriving on July 14 from online retailers.

The official description for the potentially problematic film reads: "Enter the Fat Dragon is a hilarious chronicle of the events that transformed super-fit super-cop Fallon Zhu (martial arts phenom Donnie Yen) into a glorified records clerk with a major snack cake habit. After a desperate request from an old colleague, Zhu teams up with a wily, wok-wielding restaurateur to solve a mysterious murder—and take his one last shot at regaining both his job and his fiancée."

Though the film shares a title with a 1978 movie starring Sammo Hung, the film is not a remake of that Bruce Lee parody but simply has the same name. Co-director Wong Jing previously told the South China Morning Post, “The title doesn’t really matter. Many film titles could be recycled for new projects. A True Mob Story (1998), which I made with Andy Lau, also shared the Chinese title of the Brandon Lee film Legacy of Rage (1986).”

Yen has been active in feature films since the 1980s but is best known for appearing as Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the 2008 film that spawned the process. The actor and martial artist went on to reprise the role in three sequels with the most recent, Ip Man 4: The Finale, arriving last year. He's also known to US audiences for appearing as Chirrut Îmwe in the 2016 spin-off film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Enter the Fat Dragon does not mark Yen's first forray into wearing a fat suit while still performing his martial arts moves. Yen previously suited up for a 2015 commercial for Sinomax mattresses. You can watch that video, a precursor to the above movie, below

