Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Suits Up as Nightwing in New DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they are hard at work on a new slate for the next ten years of their run. Gunn is rumored to be rebooting the DC Universe and that means a new Batman and a new bat-family. One fan thinks that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi should play the DCU's Nightwing and has even created a new piece of fan art that shows him as Batman's sidekick.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a new design that shows the Euphoria star as the Caped Crusader's ex-sidekick. In the fan art, you see Elordi getting the classic Nightwing look with the black and blue design. While no one is rumored to be playing the character, there was a movie in development that Adam McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) was attached to direct. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Johnson's Black Adam was the lates DC film to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

