Eva Marie Saint, Superman Returns & Legend of Korra Actress, Dead at 102

Eva Marie Saint, the iconic actress from Hollywood’s golden era, has passed away. Reps for the actress confirmed to Deadline that she died at her home in Los Angeles, “surrounded by family and loved ones.” They confirmed that Saint died of natural causes. She was 102.

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Born in Newark, New Jersey, on the fourth of July, Eva Marie Saint was a stage actress for the early part of her career but made her film debut in the 1954 classic On the Waterfront, starring opposite Marlon Brando in Elia Kazan’s feature film that not only became a box office hit for the time but a major awards player. On the Waterfront earned twelve Academy Award nominations and won eight, including Best Supporting Actress for Eva Marie Saint. Her work in that film got her Hollywood career started, with Saint going on to star in other classics like John Frankenheimer’s All Fall Down, Otto Preminger’s epic Exodus, and Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest.

Eva Marie Saint Dies at 102

Though her Hollywood career in the ’50s and ’60s is what became her trademark, for younger fans who like specific shows, Eva Marie Saint may be well known for two other distinct roles. Back in 2005, Saint took on the role of Martha Kent for Bryan Singer’s film Superman Returns, taking over the role from another fellow Hollywood golden age actress, Phyllis Thaxter. Ironically, the film “reunited” her with Marlon Brando, who appeared in the film as Jor-El from the original Superman via archival footage.

In an interview with The Today Show back in 2006, she revealed that she was excited to take on the part, but added: Then I was really excited when my three grandchildren said, ‘Cool,’ and they were so impressed.”

In addition to Superman Returns, Eva Marie Saint dipped her toes into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, taking on the voice role of Katara for the sequel series The Legend of Korra. Though she only appears in a handful of episodes, this version of the character proved to be a fan favorite as she was aged up decades from how fans knew her, showing a mature and wise character that survived the events of the original series. Speaking with The AV Club back in 2012, Saint revealed that she wanted to get into voice acting later in her career, specifically after watching Up with Ed Asner in the lead role.

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In addition to all her work on the stage and the big screen, Eva Marie Saint could be seen on television for years as well, appearing in a slew of playhouse-style TV shows that were a staple of ’50s television. She would go on to appear in episodes of Frasier and Moonlighting, and even win an Emmy for the 1990 miniseries People Like Us. With a career as robust as hers was, Saint was one of the few performers to have two different stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for film and one for television.

Our thoughts go out to her family during this time.